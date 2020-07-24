Nvidia Titan X pascal

Hello guys,
I have 2 Titan's in SLI. From games this year I seeing that SLI is probably not used any more.
So I want to migrate to RTX 3080 Ti or Titatns againe. But I am not sure is it SLI relevant any more.
Probably only one card with WC shouls be enoght for 4K 144Hz.
