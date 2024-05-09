NVIDIA Testing GeForce RTX 50 Series "Blackwell" GPU Designs Ranging from 250 W to 600 W

erek
“We witnessed NVIDIA testing a 900-watt version of the Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU SKU, which never saw the light of day, so we should take this testing phase with a grain of salt. Often, the engineering silicon is the first batch made for the enablement of software and firmware, while the final silicon is much more efficient and more optimized to use less power and align with regular TGP structures. The current highest-end SKU, the GeForce RTX 4090, uses 450-watt TGP. So, take this phase with some reservations as we wait for more information to come out.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322284/...kwell-gpu-designs-ranging-from-250-w-to-600-w
