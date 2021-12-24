Nvidia Survey

I got a survey in my inbox from Nvidia a couple of days ago. Wondering if anyone else received one?

Basically it asked what my gaming preferences were, what types of games I play, what gpu i use, res, what kind of hardware I prefer and buy, how much i spend on gpus and how often i upgrade. Near the end they asked(rough translation) Has anything changed my opinion of Nvidia recently, if so, what and why? That was a tasty one.

If you got one, what were your thoughts?