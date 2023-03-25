Nvidia silently up’s the cap on nvencode

Quietly and with little to no fanfare NVidia has upped the limit on NVEncode.About frickin’ time!Gives me options other than the P620 or A2000 for many places… I don’t think I have any places that need more than 5.But I don’t think there are any consumer PCIe powered cards that fit in a 1U chassis so may be a moot point for me. But I bet there are some in here that are far more creative with their A/V setups than I.