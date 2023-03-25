Nvidia silently up’s the cap on nvencode

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-increases-concurrent-nvenc-sessions-on-consumer-gpus

Quietly and with little to no fanfare NVidia has upped the limit on NVEncode.

About frickin’ time!

Gives me options other than the P620 or A2000 for many places… I don’t think I have any places that need more than 5.
But I don’t think there are any consumer PCIe powered cards that fit in a 1U chassis so may be a moot point for me. But I bet there are some in here that are far more creative with their A/V setups than I.
 
