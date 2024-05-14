NVIDIA Shares Blackwell GPU Compute Stats: 30% More FP64 Than Hopper, 30x Faster In Simulation & Science, 18X Faster Than CPUs

"NVIDIA has shared more performance statistics of its next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture which has taken the industry by storm. The company shared several metrics including its science, AI, & simulation results versus the outgoing Hopper chips and competing x86 CPUs when using Grace-powered Superchip modules.

NVIDIA's Monumental Performance Gains With Blackwell GPUs Aren't Just Limited To AI, Science & Simulation See Huge Boost Too​

In a new blog post, NVIDIA has shared how Blackwell GPUs are going to add more performance to the research segment which includes Quantum Computing, Drug Discovery, Fusion Energy, Physics-based simulations, scientific computing, & more. When the architecture was originally announced at GTC 2024, the company showcased some big numbers but we have yet to get a proper look at the architecture itself. While we wait for that, the company has more figures for us to consume."

Source: https://wccftech.com/nvidia-blackwe...0x-faster-simulation-science-18x-faster-cpus/
 
Must be a bit strange feeling to be a customer, the same day that :
https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/nvidia-grace-hopper-ignites-new-era-of-ai-supercomputing
Driving a fundamental shift in the high-performance computing industry toward AI-powered systems, NVIDIA today announced nine new supercomputers worldwide are using NVIDIA Grace Hopper™ Superchips to speed scientific research and discovery. Combined, the systems deliver 200 exaflops, or 200 quintillion calculations per second, of energy-efficient AI processing power.

they show how much the replacement to be released in months are better....
 
