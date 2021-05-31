NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti Officially Announced

jobert said: $1199...



They can stuff it. Nearly 75% more money than the 3080 for around 10% more performance even at 4k. FFS might as well get the full blown 3090 for 300 bucks more. Click to expand...

The problem is there aren't enough people willing to pass on it at $1200. And that price will actually be the very bottom of the MSRP range. Some partner 3080 Ti's will alllegedly MSRP at $1500-$2200+.Add the scarcity factor of FE only being sold out of Best Buy - and near-impossible to get without a bot/bypass - as well as being the only 3080 Ti without the LHR limiter. The FE 3080 Ti will be the golden, most sought-after SKU up there with White Strix, and easily command $3200-$3500 on eBay.