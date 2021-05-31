NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti Officially Announced

DPI

Zotac jumping the gun with a tweet & delete

1622499538966.png
 
jobert said:
$1199...

They can stuff it. Nearly 75% more money than the 3080 for around 10% more performance even at 4k. FFS might as well get the full blown 3090 for 300 bucks more.
Exactly what I posted on reddit almost word for word lol.

"$1200 what a joke. 71% more expensive than the 3080 for 10-15% more performance and 2 GB VRAM. And that's the FE base price, the gouged AIB prices will be even more expensive. Plus they have the LHR nerf.

Just get (or try to get) a 3090 instead. You can even mine on it for a while to cover the cost difference."
 
DPI

jobert said:
$1199...

They can stuff it. Nearly 75% more money than the 3080 for around 10% more performance even at 4k. FFS might as well get the full blown 3090 for 300 bucks more.
The problem is there aren't enough people willing to pass on it at $1200. And that price will actually be the very bottom of the MSRP range. Some partner 3080 Ti's will alllegedly MSRP at $1500-$2200+.

Add the scarcity factor of FE only being sold out of Best Buy - and near-impossible to get without a bot/bypass - as well as being the only 3080 Ti without the LHR limiter. The FE 3080 Ti will be the golden, most sought-after SKU up there with White Strix, and easily command $3200-$3500 on eBay.
 
Blade-Runner

jobert said:
$1199...

They can stuff it. Nearly 75% more money than the 3080 for around 10% more performance even at 4k. FFS might as well get the full blown 3090 for 300 bucks more.
This has to be the worst Ti release ever, the value proposition is just rubbish. Can't believe I have been waiting so long for this half arsed card.
 
Blade-Runner said:
This has to be the worst Ti release ever, the value proposition is just rubbish. Can't believe I have been waiting so long for this half arsed card.
Especially odd since the 3080 is an amazing value this gen.
The 3080 Ti price is obviously inflated due to the current market situation. IMO

Same reason the 3060 price sucks. And the 6700 XT price sucks.
 
vegeta535

Called it. You people believing it was going to be $1000 in this gpu climate were being very naive. I expect the cheapest AiB to be $1500 and those will be rare.
 
Criticalhitkoala said:
Today I learned the Nvidia calls it Tie. Ugh.
It's short for "Titanium," hence "Tie."
TaintedSquirrel said:
Huang says "T I".
The creator of the GIF says "JIFF," but that doesn't make it the correct way to say it. JIFF is a completely different file format and the 'G' in GIF stands for "Graphics."
vegeta535 said:
Called it. You people believing it was going to be $1000 in this gpu climate were being very naive. I expect the cheapest AiB to be $1500 and those will be rare.
It was according to the image above. Seems like a last minute change, probably due to number crunching on cost of supplies, manufacturing, tariffs, imports, etc.
 
Teenyman45

The "bump" from $999 to $1,199 is in the same style, but worse, as when Nvidia charged a significant premium for founder's editions reference cards in the 1xxx and 2xxx series.

Armenius said:
It's short for "Titanium," hence "Tie."

The creator of the GIF says "JIFF," but that doesn't make it the correct way to say it. JIFF is a completely different file format and the 'G' in GIF stands for "Graphics."

It was according to the image above. Seems like a last minute change, probably due to number crunching on cost of supplies, manufacturing, tariffs, imports, etc.
It really doesn't since we know Nvidia has rebranded 3080TI dies to other chips since we've since pictures of the relabeling and Nvidia has been teasing the 3080TI for months. The cost to build is a slightly better binned chip than a 3080 and two extra gigs of VRAM with all the tracings already on the board. The extra $200 is a pure profit taking. Nvidia believes it can easily charge an extra 20% and is greedily grabbing what it can.
 
Teenyman45 said:
The "bump" from $999 to $1,199 is in the same style, but worse, as when Nvidia charged a significant premium for founder's editions reference cards in the 1xxx and 2xxx series.



It really doesn't since we know Nvidia has rebranded 3080TI dies to other chips since we've since pictures of the relabeling and Nvidia has been teasing the 3080TI for months. The cost to build is a slightly better binned chip than a 3080 and two extra gigs of VRAM with all the tracings already on the board. The extra $200 is a pure profit taking. Nvidia believes it can easily charge an extra 20% and is greedily grabbing what it can.
Yeah cant have it cheaper than the 2080 Ti card, have to make as much as they can to keep bankruptcy away.
 
