NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti Officially Announced

The Computex event is hosted in Taiwan. It'll be 1PM local time.Why are they hosting this shit so late?
That's what I always called it. Everyone in the chat seemed shocked.
Huang says "T I".That's what I always called it. Everyone in the chat seemed shocked.
Exactly what I posted on reddit almost word for word lol.$1199...
They can stuff it. Nearly 75% more money than the 3080 for around 10% more performance even at 4k. FFS might as well get the full blown 3090 for 300 bucks more.
The problem is there aren't enough people willing to pass on it at $1200. And that price will actually be the very bottom of the MSRP range. Some partner 3080 Ti's will alllegedly MSRP at $1500-$2200+.$1199...
This has to be the worst Ti release ever, the value proposition is just rubbish. Can't believe I have been waiting so long for this half arsed card.$1199...
Especially odd since the 3080 is an amazing value this gen.This has to be the worst Ti release ever, the value proposition is just rubbish. Can't believe I have been waiting so long for this half arsed card.
I would rather give up the small overall performance gap and have a 2080 ti with 11gb at this point going forward.The price for the 3070 ti is reasonable though, albeit with 8gb vram
It's short for "Titanium," hence "Tie."
The creator of the GIF says "JIFF," but that doesn't make it the correct way to say it. JIFF is a completely different file format and the 'G' in GIF stands for "Graphics."Huang says "T I".
It was according to the image above. Seems like a last minute change, probably due to number crunching on cost of supplies, manufacturing, tariffs, imports, etc.Called it. You people believing it was going to be $1000 in this gpu climate were being very naive. I expect the cheapest AiB to be $1500 and those will be rare.
The "bump" from $999 to $1,199 is in the same style, but worse, as when Nvidia charged a significant premium for founder's editions reference cards in the 1xxx and 2xxx series.
It really doesn't since we know Nvidia has rebranded 3080TI dies to other chips since we've since pictures of the relabeling and Nvidia has been teasing the 3080TI for months. The cost to build is a slightly better binned chip than a 3080 and two extra gigs of VRAM with all the tracings already on the board. The extra $200 is a pure profit taking. Nvidia believes it can easily charge an extra 20% and is greedily grabbing what it can.