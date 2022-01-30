Nvidia RTX 3050 Reviews

digitaltrends said:A 28% difference in price should translate into performance, but the RTX 3050 punches slightly above its weight class. There’s about a 23% difference between the two cards across the board, ignoring an oddly large gap in Fortnite. Here are our results at 1080p with the highest graphics preset:
https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/nvidia-rtx-3060-vs-rtx-3050/
Not bad, if you can get your grubby hands on one. This is from an old school gamer where 40fps+ on 1080p was "good enough." No doubt these will be unobtainium at MSRP.