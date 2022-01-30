Nvidia RTX 3050 Reviews

digitaltrends said:
A 28% difference in price should translate into performance, but the RTX 3050 punches slightly above its weight class. There’s about a 23% difference between the two cards across the board, ignoring an oddly large gap in Fortnite. Here are our results at 1080p with the highest graphics preset:
1643510482453.png

https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/nvidia-rtx-3060-vs-rtx-3050/


Not bad, if you can get your grubby hands on one. This is from an old school gamer where 40fps+ on 1080p was "good enough." No doubt these will be unobtainium at MSRP.
 
In our country (not in the US and definitely not at MSRP), I can get an RX 6600 for about $50 more. I think at that level, the 6600 is the better value. :|

No experience at all with DLSS but does that technology move the needle at 1080p?
 
mda said:
In our country (not in the US and definitely not at MSRP), I can get an RX 6600 for about $50 more. I think at that level, the 6600 is the better value. :|

No experience at all with DLSS but does that technology move the needle at 1080p?
I mentioned this in another thread, but at Micro Center, they're selling the 6600 for $20 cheaper than the most expensive 3050.
 
