"Among the fixes with GeForce 461.09 WHQL are a bug that caused an FPS counter to appear on Windows Mail and Calendar apps; a BSOD noticed on GeForce GTX 750 Ti; system freezing to solid color and screen-flickering noticed on the GTX 1080 Ti, improper HDR implementation when connected to certain LG OLED TV models; and a BSOD known to occur when waking up machines from sleep that have three 4K UHD monitors plugged in. Grab the drivers from the link below.
DOWNLOAD: NVIDIA GeForce 461.09 WHQL"
https://www.techpowerup.com/276890/nvidia-releases-geforce-461-09-whql-drivers
