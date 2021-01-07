NVIDIA Releases GeForce 461.09 WHQL Drivers

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,592
"Among the fixes with GeForce 461.09 WHQL are a bug that caused an FPS counter to appear on Windows Mail and Calendar apps; a BSOD noticed on GeForce GTX 750 Ti; system freezing to solid color and screen-flickering noticed on the GTX 1080 Ti, improper HDR implementation when connected to certain LG OLED TV models; and a BSOD known to occur when waking up machines from sleep that have three 4K UHD monitors plugged in. Grab the drivers from the link below.

DOWNLOAD: NVIDIA GeForce 461.09 WHQL"

https://www.techpowerup.com/276890/nvidia-releases-geforce-461-09-whql-drivers
 
H

hajalie24

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 22, 2010
Messages
1,322
Hmm, I wonder what the issues are with HDR implementation? I'm using a CX as my primary display with HDR always on and didn't notice anything.
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,322
hajalie24 said:
Hmm, I wonder what the issues are with HDR implementation? I'm using a CX as my primary display with HDR always on and didn't notice anything.
After checking through the NVidia forums it looks like some LG displays when connected and HDR was turned on would just go black and never come back until HDR was turned off for them. Something to do with signaling I suppose as they would just dump to "looking for input"
 
