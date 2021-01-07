NVIDIA Releases GeForce 461.09 WHQL Drivers

hajalie24 said: Hmm, I wonder what the issues are with HDR implementation? I'm using a CX as my primary display with HDR always on and didn't notice anything. Click to expand...

After checking through the NVidia forums it looks like some LG displays when connected and HDR was turned on would just go black and never come back until HDR was turned off for them. Something to do with signaling I suppose as they would just dump to "looking for input"