erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,907
Interesting for input latencies
"Spotted by The Verge, the NVIDIA official slide shows the benefits of NVIDIA Reflex in Counter Strike 2, with an improved latency on RTX 4070, RTX 3060, and the GTX 1060. It reduces latency down from 10 ms to 8 ms on the GeForce RTX 4070. As noted by The Verge, this means that 9 out of the top 10 most popular competitive shooters will have Nvidia Reflex support, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Destiny 2, Escape from Tarkov, Fortnite, Overwatch 2, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, and Counter Strike 2. Previous rumors for the GeForce RTX 4070 confirmed the AD104 GPU with 5888 CUDA cores, 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, 200 W TDP, and a $599 price tag."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306912/nvidia-reflex-coming-to-counter-strike-2
"Spotted by The Verge, the NVIDIA official slide shows the benefits of NVIDIA Reflex in Counter Strike 2, with an improved latency on RTX 4070, RTX 3060, and the GTX 1060. It reduces latency down from 10 ms to 8 ms on the GeForce RTX 4070. As noted by The Verge, this means that 9 out of the top 10 most popular competitive shooters will have Nvidia Reflex support, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Destiny 2, Escape from Tarkov, Fortnite, Overwatch 2, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, and Counter Strike 2. Previous rumors for the GeForce RTX 4070 confirmed the AD104 GPU with 5888 CUDA cores, 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, 200 W TDP, and a $599 price tag."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306912/nvidia-reflex-coming-to-counter-strike-2