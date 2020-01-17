I'll wait for WHQL "NVIDIA late Thursday released the GeForce 442.01 Hotfix driver. A hotfix driver is that which is pushed out to correct glaring bugs with the driver immediately, and tend to have much shorter change-logs than beta or WHQL releases. The driver fixes a bug with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" streaming using StreamLabs OBS randomly stopping. Also fixed is a bug with "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine," where a game-crash is observed in a specific cutscene. Lastly a minor stutter in SLI machines with G-Sync enabled has been fixed. The driver is otherwise identical to GeForce 441.87. DOWNLOAD: NVIDIA GeForce 442.01 Hotfix" https://www.techpowerup.com/263049/nvidia-posts-geforce-442-01-hotfix-drivers