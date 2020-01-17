NVIDIA Posts GeForce 442.01 Hotfix Drivers

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 17, 2020 at 6:53 AM.

  1. Jan 17, 2020 at 6:53 AM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,134
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    I'll wait for WHQL

    "NVIDIA late Thursday released the GeForce 442.01 Hotfix driver. A hotfix driver is that which is pushed out to correct glaring bugs with the driver immediately, and tend to have much shorter change-logs than beta or WHQL releases. The driver fixes a bug with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" streaming using StreamLabs OBS randomly stopping. Also fixed is a bug with "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine," where a game-crash is observed in a specific cutscene. Lastly a minor stutter in SLI machines with G-Sync enabled has been fixed. The driver is otherwise identical to GeForce 441.87.

    DOWNLOAD: NVIDIA GeForce 442.01 Hotfix"

    https://www.techpowerup.com/263049/nvidia-posts-geforce-442-01-hotfix-drivers
     
    erek, Jan 17, 2020 at 6:53 AM
    erek, Jan 17, 2020 at 6:53 AM
    #1