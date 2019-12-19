Nvidia PhysX 5.0 Announcement

    Auer

    PhysX 5.0 is just around the corner, and we wanted to provide a look at all the new features! In this version, available in 2020, we’ll be introducing support for a unified constrained particle simulation framework.

    KEY FEATURES:

    The Finite Element Model (FEM): an industry-standard simulation technique for deformable bodies. It is used extensively in the automotive and manufacturing industries to accurately simulate the structural strength of both rigid and soft assemblies.

    Liquid simulations: Developers will be able to use discrete particle simulations to model granular flow. The implementation is scalable; robust-to-large time-steps can be used to stably simulate a wide range of liquids.

    Arbitrary meshes: These can be simulated as cloth or rope using PhysX 5.0’s constrained particle model. These meshes can be coupled with volume preservation constraints with application-defined pressures to simulate inflatable shapes. The mesh-based simulations also provide a model to simulate aerodynamic drag and lift. The constraint model supports springs so it can be used to create mass-spring systems.

     
    Dark12

    When can I preorder PTX 3070?
     
    GhostCow

    I really miss the days of hardware accelerated physics. It seemed like the next big thing that would add something to potentially make games much more fun and realistic. Seems like we've gone backwards in a lot of ways since then. Not just with physics.
     
    lostinseganet

    I wonder if tensor cores can do physics.
     
    polonyc2

    PhysX is back!...there were some impressive effects early on with Arkham City, Borderlands 2 etc

    AMD's FEMFX looks better though
     
    Keljian

    We do have hardware accelerated physics? Nvidia cards can accelerate Physx
     
    1_rick

    *thinks to self "should I click Like or Report?"*
     
    GoldenTiger

    Why not both?
     
    GhostCow

    It's never used. 99.99% of games using physx are doing it in the cpu
     
    KazeoHin

    This is because NVidia locked GPU acceleration down to ONE vendor, so if you wanted to include fancy physics in your game you could only do it with non-gameplay graphical effects, as if you require acceleration for gameplay-crucial tasks, it will omit a large chunk of potential sales of Intel and AMD graphics users.

    Essentially, Nvidia turned next-generation PhysX into a fancy visual effect, not something to improve actual gameplay complexity.
     
    erek

    Keljian

    With fast AVX and surplus of fast general cores, I am not really surprised that this is mainly a CPU thing these days.
     
    [21CW]killerofall

    LOL I still have my Physx card somewhere in my pile of old hardware. I won it at a LAN party back in the day.
     
    GhostCow

    If I were you I'd pop it in and see if it still works with City of Heroes. That would be a blast!
     
    blandead

    Pretty sure AMD's FEMFX is also based on the Finite Element Model (FEM)

    Microsoft's updated DX12 features also come out in 2020 along with new consoles. Probably not a coincidence. Maybe they'll call it DX12.1?
     
    cybereality

    This is awesome. PhysX is BACK!!!
     
    HAL_404

    will it need an RTX card to take advantage of it ?
     
    THRESHIN

    i find the finite element item very interesting. when i was in college, i did a lot of work with finite element analysis. i took an engineering program so no surprise. we did this on old crappy solaris computers and it took forever and a day. you could change the processing time required but that would have a negative effect on your results. in other words, if you set it too low you get inaccurate results. the higher the processing, the better the results. we used to run convergence tests against a simple model that is easily calculated just to find that sweet spot where results are nearly 100% accurate but not close enough that it would take more time than was necessary.

    so....is nvidia going to bring this to CAD? that could be a big deal.

    guess it doesn't matter to me though. i ended up choosing a different career path than design, although related, and have not done much with CAD in nearly 10 years. still, i feel like there are more applications than games for this one.
     
    alxlwson

    How much? I always wanted one!


    That was a fun one. Isn't it shut down?
     
    doubletake

    ??

    This already exists in CAD software. Autodesk has this in their design & mfg. suite (Inventor Nastran), and there are others as well that I can't remember off the top of my head.
     
    GhostCow

    Yes but there are emulated servers
     
