NVIDIA partners with Ubisoft to further develop its AI-driven NPCs

Opinion?

"These are fully-fleshed out characters with “environmental and contextual awareness” along with conversational memory. NVIDIA says each character excels with “collaboration and strategic decision-making.” The company also incorporated its Audio2Face technology to allow for appropriate facial animations and lip syncing. NVIDIA suggests that these characters push “the boundaries of game design and immersion.”

The company didn’t explicitly announce that this technology would be coming to Ubisoft titles in the nearish future, but it’s a safe bet it's on the roadmap. Perhaps soon you’ll be able to see what the sweet old man outside of the inn thinks about you absolutely obliterating the whole town. Won’t that be fun?

This isn’t the only big AI-adjacent announcement from NVIDIA this week. The company just unveiled its next-generation of GPUs, an evolution of the chips that are used to train large language models. The company promises that its Blackwell chips are seven to 30 times faster than the H100 series and use 25 times less power."

Source: https://www.engadget.com/nvidia-par...her-develop-its-ai-driven-npcs-160432137.html
 
This is one area in which I don't mind AI, as long as the datasets this AI was trained on was ethically sourced (which most models are not). If it makes games more challenging, realistic and fun, I'm all for it. I just wish people would stay away from using it in the "real world", because that will all end in tears.
 
The conversational memory is where it can be interesting (in term of not already working for sure for a while now, lot of those system does not have a super long active context memory and every new conversation start fresh), if it need to remember what was said last week, apparently the tech demo code will be on inworld github.... and we should be able to try it for ourself

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...c-2024-ai-character-game-and-app-demo-videos/
To accelerate developer adoption, Inworld will be releasing Covert Protocol’s source code in the near future, enabling developers to learn from the tech demo, and use it to create their own innovations.
 
I can't wait for Ubisoft Montreal's AI trained NPC's to report me to my local PD for the hate crimes and the other terrible things I've done and said in Assassins Creed 13 and the Division 4.

Maybe they can help Rockstar get up to speed with their stack, especially their remasters. Then, I can have Fat Tony from GTA3 version 4 shake me down for some DLC money. "Be a shame if your LinkedIn profile got updated with your tor browser history. Please complete your purchase of Protection DLC for year 9 week 34 today".
 
