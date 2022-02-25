Nvidia hit with a Major Cyberattack

ElementDave said: That's priceless: bragging about hacking into NVIDIA's servers and then throwing a temper tantrum when their own machines are (allegedly?) compromised in retaliation. Click to expand...

Reading more about what happened I'm not 100% sure NVidia even intentionally "hacked" them back, the hacker(s) had to join NVidia's MDM to gain access to the VPN, the MDM may have just scanned the new addition, saw it was out of spec on the security policies, then simply began updating the system according to the MDM's set security policies for the user account they used to connect it with.This honestly could have been NVidia's MDM and security policies working as intended for the compromised user's profile, NVidia may not have been aware at all that the profile was compromised until after the data download was mostly done, then simply changing the compromised user's password or disabling their account would have similarly locked them out of anything that the MDM security profile had modified.