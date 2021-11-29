NVIDIA GPU naming an honor to mathematician's

Kiriakos-GR
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 21, 2021
- Messages
- 38
My brain-cells was unable to connect in these last two decades, that NVIDIA using names of significant mathematician's at their GPU's.
Blaise Pascal
Alan Turing
Large part of international world, this not familiar with mathematics science, and their hero, especially the youth.
If we had entire list of famous mathematician's, we could predict the GPU name of the upcoming RTX 4000.
Pythagoras due to his Pythagorean theorem, it might be the next one.
