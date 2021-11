NVIDIA GPU naming an honor to mathematician's

I don't know if it's mathematicians per-se. More like scientists in general (although you could make the argument that most scientists are mathematicians at some level). This is nothing new. They started with Fahrenheit with Pre-Geforce256 cards and continued with Celsius (Geforce256), Kelvin (Geforce4), Rankine (FX), Curie (Geforce 6,7), Tesla (Geforce 8,9, 100, 200, 300), Fermi (Geforce 400, 500), Kepler (Geforce 600, 700, 800M), and Maxwell (Geforce 900). Then as you noted, Pascal (10 series) and Turing (20 series). Volta (professional "Turing" GPUs). Hopper is forthcoming also.New GPUs in the 4000 series will be named after Ada Lovelace (if they were more intellectually honest, they would have named it after Charles Babbage rather than Lovelace, but "go woke or go broke"?).