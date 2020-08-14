erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,923
"As we are getting close to September 1st, the day NVIDIA launches its upcoming GeForce RTX graphics cards based on Ampere architecture, we are getting even more leaks. Today, an alleged PCB of the NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 has been pictured and posted on social media. The PCB appears to be a 3rd party design coming from one of NVIDIA's add-in board (AIB) partners - Colorful. The picture is blurred out on the most of the PCB and has Intel CPU covering the GPU die area to hide the information. There are 11 GDDR6X memory modules covering the surrounding of the GPU and being very near it. Another notable difference is the NVLink finger change, as there seems to be the new design present. Check out the screenshot of the Reddit thread and PCB pictures below:"
https://www.techpowerup.com/270986/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3090-ampere-alleged-pcb-picture-surfaces
https://www.techpowerup.com/270986/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3090-ampere-alleged-pcb-picture-surfaces