Nvidia Geforce FX 5800 Ultra

Like previously mentioned the $45 was known defective.



The $100 one description is "GeForce fx 5800 Ultra 128mb. *Rare* "Leaf blower" Card worked last time I used it but no longer have a system to test. Being sold as is." You can take that as you will, but if someone says sold 'as-is', I infer that it means for parts. Both auctions were 'Buy It Now', and were likely sold within minutes of posting. So it is not conducive to actual market value (like the one Erek listed) or auctions that let it run its course.



That said, I have an eBay alert for these cards, and I never even saw them. I would've bought both them as-is and gambled on reselling them if they were working.







It was a review sample I got off eBay. Seller sold it as parts, but it works in 2D/3D (at least 3DMark and Quake3) with no artifacts. From what I've read, this time period is where they had difficulty with DDR2 soldering. So a lot of defective cards over the years as the soldering wasn't well done.

