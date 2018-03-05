Nvidia Geforce FX 5800 Ultra

Separate names with a comma.
Mar 5, 2018
https://www.ebay.com/itm/PNY-Nvidia...001473?hash=item3b02f9e301:g:BcAAAOSwHrValAYR
Whats the hash rate or ROI on that?
Wrong forum. eBay auctions is this way.
Thanks, the auction isn't my own, but was posting due to the collectible nature of the card
Seriously, is that old thing worth the $343USD starting price?
Apparently they're actually going for $200-$300. I'd pay like $80 for it.
I just checked the sold listings on eBay...average is $72.50 (one sold for $45, another for $100 - limited to USA listings only).
I'm just gonna put this here
I remember watching this oh so long ago. I find it insane this card that was such a dud would be worth so much.
For that price?! HA!
Only 1990s and older tech is allowed to go for that level of price tag.
Very nice find, though, I remember when that GPU was the main attraction circa 2003.
More like a sideshow oddity considering how it had all that power and couldn't run DX9. It's funny how a big deal was made about it's 2-slot cooler and now every card is made that way.
was it the first dual slot card direct from the makers?
Possibly. I can't think of any earlier examples off the top of my head.
So when does my AIW 9700 Pro achieve vintage status so I can get a ridiculously high price for it?
I paid a lot for my FX 5800 Ultra here on these forums
That's amazing.
imho, it's one of the best looking cards of all time, mainly the translucent green one that reviewers got... i'd love to have one of those:
Thanks for sharing the picture! That would be pretty cool to own.
Hell of a card. I remember mine winding up as I played Unreal Tournament 2004. Good Times.
Would love to have one just to display. Ole Dustbuster.
whatever happened to yours?
I remember the ol'Dustbuster NVIDIA cards. I am not sure I'd call those collectible. The FX series was underwhelming and that's really what it was notable for. The FX 5200 was the most notable of those cards because it was a beast in terms of raw sales over an extremely long life span. The FX 5800 Ultra was expensive and got it's ass handed to it by ATi's 9700 Pro.
to me it was one of the most hyped video cards of all time, i saw full multi-page spreads in magazines just of the board itself with many pages more dedicated to details. Not seeing anywhere near that kind of attention even for the best cards these days.
Check out this Prototype:
Nice so the auction for that eBay Listing ended at roughly around the price i paid for mine on here. To me that vindicates and validates the value... value being whatever someone is willing to pay instead of speculation:
Approximately US $569.67
Gods Damn that thing was loud back in the day.
The situation is the exact opposite of AMD/Nvidia today. Nvidia had to clock their FX5800 and subsequent FX5950 basically the the max to compete with the Radeon 9700/9800 series. They also had to use way more expensive memory (R9700 Pro had 325 Mhz DDR2 while the FX5800U had 500 MHz DDR2). All this to get about the same performance.
And this was the first *reference* card to use a dual slot cooler. Arctic cooling already made dual slot coolers, but they were aftermarket. And yes, it is quite loud.
That's just wrong. eBay average is for the Quadro FX 5800. GeForce FX 5800 Ultras are pretty rare. This is maybe the first working one I've seen in a year. I saw two that were listed as 'not working/parts'.
And for those wondering why is it so much? Well supply/demand. Very few supply to begin with. Even fewer ones that are working.
Reviews:
https://www.hardocp.com/article/2003/01/27/geforce_fx_5800_ultra_preview
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1062/6
http://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/geforce-fx-5800-ultra-the-review,13.html
Shameless personal pics of my own card.
Hmm, you got this direct from NVIDIA? you told the story before right? really jealous of that Translucent Green cooler....
Yes they were.
Ahh, the GeForce 5000 series... those were dark times for Nvidia. Nvidia rebounded with the 6000 series, but the 5000 series is pretty much the lowest point in Nvidia GPU history.
Might as well pair this with a Pentium IV Willamette and throw some Rambus in there for good measure. A smorgasbord of disappointment...
...also makes a really good space heater.
The same two GeForce 5800 Ultra sold listings are still there:
the $44.99 one is Parts Only, the other for 99.99, someone got a good deal if it works
As I said, the FX 5800 Ultra wasn't well received in enthusiast and review circles. However, the FX series did very well thanks to the longevity and popularity of GeForce FX 5200's with more RAM on them than they could effectively use. Those cards were still popular sellers after the 6000 series came out.
Back then people often equated video card performance with RAM and the AIB's who made those abominations new that. They used cheap RAM that was slow as hell. Enthusiasts new better, but the average person who found out that their integrated video couldn't play some game simply bought what they thought was a deal. A card with 128MB or more for $99 or so compared to $400 for a card that could actually perform.
Like previously mentioned the $45 was known defective.
The $100 one description is "GeForce fx 5800 Ultra 128mb. *Rare* "Leaf blower" Card worked last time I used it but no longer have a system to test. Being sold as is." You can take that as you will, but if someone says sold 'as-is', I infer that it means for parts. Both auctions were 'Buy It Now', and were likely sold within minutes of posting. So it is not conducive to actual market value (like the one Erek listed) or auctions that let it run its course.
That said, I have an eBay alert for these cards, and I never even saw them. I would've bought both them as-is and gambled on reselling them if they were working.
It was a review sample I got off eBay. Seller sold it as parts, but it works in 2D/3D (at least 3DMark and Quake3) with no artifacts. From what I've read, this time period is where they had difficulty with DDR2 soldering. So a lot of defective cards over the years as the soldering wasn't well done.
How much to part with it? Would you entertain lots of a money plus a replacement FX 5800 Ultra to boot? Original Box, etc
Damn I miss PC Accelerator magazines. The Good ole days when you could read about new PC tech without having to deal with a onslaught of web ads.
I'd rather the x1800xl aiw
Those were the EQ 2 years =)
The only video card that I ever flipped for $100 over MSRP the week that I bought it.
do you miss it?