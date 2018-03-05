Nvidia Geforce FX 5800 Ultra

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by erek, Mar 5, 2018.

    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    ??
     
    Spaceninja

    Spaceninja [H]ard|Gawd

    Whats the hash rate or ROI on that? :LOL:
     
    T4rd

    T4rd [H]ard as it Gets

    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Thanks, the auction isn't my own, but was posting due to the collectible nature of the card
     
    DejaWiz

    DejaWiz Oracle of Unfortunate Truths

    Seriously, is that old thing worth the $343USD starting price?
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Apparently they're actually going for $200-$300. I'd pay like $80 for it.
     
    DejaWiz

    DejaWiz Oracle of Unfortunate Truths

    I just checked the sold listings on eBay...average is $72.50 (one sold for $45, another for $100 - limited to USA listings only).
     
    rgMekanic

    rgMekanic [H]ard|News

    I'm just gonna put this here ;)

     
    vegeta535

    vegeta535 2[H]4U

    I remember watching this oh so long ago. I find it insane this card that was such a dud would be worth so much.
     
    Red Falcon

    Red Falcon [H]ardForum Junkie

    For that price?! HA!
    Only 1990s and older tech is allowed to go for that level of price tag. :D

    Very nice find, though, I remember when that GPU was the main attraction circa 2003.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    More like a sideshow oddity considering how it had all that power and couldn't run DX9. It's funny how a big deal was made about it's 2-slot cooler and now every card is made that way.
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    was it the first dual slot card direct from the makers?
     
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Possibly. I can't think of any earlier examples off the top of my head.
     
    Jailer

    Jailer Limp Gawd

    So when does my AIW 9700 Pro achieve vintage status so I can get a ridiculously high price for it?
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    I paid a lot for my FX 5800 Ultra here on these forums


     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima [H]ardness Supreme

    That's amazing.
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    imho, it's one of the best looking cards of all time, mainly the translucent green one that reviewers got... i'd love to have one of those:

    [​IMG]
     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima [H]ardness Supreme

    Thanks for sharing the picture! That would be pretty cool to own.
     
    bbvdd2

    bbvdd2 Limp Gawd

    Hell of a card. I remember mine winding up as I played Unreal Tournament 2004. Good Times.
    Would love to have one just to display. Ole Dustbuster.
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    whatever happened to yours?
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    I remember the ol'Dustbuster NVIDIA cards. I am not sure I'd call those collectible. The FX series was underwhelming and that's really what it was notable for. The FX 5200 was the most notable of those cards because it was a beast in terms of raw sales over an extremely long life span. The FX 5800 Ultra was expensive and got it's ass handed to it by ATi's 9700 Pro.
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    to me it was one of the most hyped video cards of all time, i saw full multi-page spreads in magazines just of the board itself with many pages more dedicated to details. Not seeing anywhere near that kind of attention even for the best cards these days.


    upload_2018-3-8_11-57-18.png

    upload_2018-3-8_11-58-13.png
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Check out this Prototype:

    upload_2018-3-8_12-14-17.png
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Nice so the auction for that eBay Listing ended at roughly around the price i paid for mine on here. To me that vindicates and validates the value... value being whatever someone is willing to pay instead of speculation:

    Approximately US $569.67
     
    The Cobra

    The Cobra 2[H]4U

    Gods Damn that thing was loud back in the day.
     
    dexvx

    dexvx [H]ard|Gawd

    The situation is the exact opposite of AMD/Nvidia today. Nvidia had to clock their FX5800 and subsequent FX5950 basically the the max to compete with the Radeon 9700/9800 series. They also had to use way more expensive memory (R9700 Pro had 325 Mhz DDR2 while the FX5800U had 500 MHz DDR2). All this to get about the same performance.

    And this was the first *reference* card to use a dual slot cooler. Arctic cooling already made dual slot coolers, but they were aftermarket. And yes, it is quite loud.

    That's just wrong. eBay average is for the Quadro FX 5800. GeForce FX 5800 Ultras are pretty rare. This is maybe the first working one I've seen in a year. I saw two that were listed as 'not working/parts'.

    And for those wondering why is it so much? Well supply/demand. Very few supply to begin with. Even fewer ones that are working.

    Reviews:
    https://www.hardocp.com/article/2003/01/27/geforce_fx_5800_ultra_preview
    https://www.anandtech.com/show/1062/6
    http://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/geforce-fx-5800-ultra-the-review,13.html

    Shameless personal pics of my own card.

    X6iyheql.jpg
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    Hmm, you got this direct from NVIDIA? you told the story before right? really jealous of that Translucent Green cooler....
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Yes they were.
     
    Absalom

    Absalom Gawd

    Ahh, the GeForce 5000 series... those were dark times for Nvidia. Nvidia rebounded with the 6000 series, but the 5000 series is pretty much the lowest point in Nvidia GPU history.

    Might as well pair this with a Pentium IV Willamette and throw some Rambus in there for good measure. A smorgasbord of disappointment...

    ...also makes a really good space heater.
     
    DejaWiz

    DejaWiz Oracle of Unfortunate Truths

    The same two GeForce 5800 Ultra sold listings are still there:

    Screenshot_2018-03-08-13-28-27.jpg
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    the $44.99 one is Parts Only, the other for 99.99, someone got a good deal if it works
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    As I said, the FX 5800 Ultra wasn't well received in enthusiast and review circles. However, the FX series did very well thanks to the longevity and popularity of GeForce FX 5200's with more RAM on them than they could effectively use. Those cards were still popular sellers after the 6000 series came out.

    Back then people often equated video card performance with RAM and the AIB's who made those abominations new that. They used cheap RAM that was slow as hell. Enthusiasts new better, but the average person who found out that their integrated video couldn't play some game simply bought what they thought was a deal. A card with 128MB or more for $99 or so compared to $400 for a card that could actually perform.
     
    dexvx

    dexvx [H]ard|Gawd

    Like previously mentioned the $45 was known defective.

    The $100 one description is "GeForce fx 5800 Ultra 128mb. *Rare* "Leaf blower" Card worked last time I used it but no longer have a system to test. Being sold as is." You can take that as you will, but if someone says sold 'as-is', I infer that it means for parts. Both auctions were 'Buy It Now', and were likely sold within minutes of posting. So it is not conducive to actual market value (like the one Erek listed) or auctions that let it run its course.

    That said, I have an eBay alert for these cards, and I never even saw them. I would've bought both them as-is and gambled on reselling them if they were working.

    It was a review sample I got off eBay. Seller sold it as parts, but it works in 2D/3D (at least 3DMark and Quake3) with no artifacts. From what I've read, this time period is where they had difficulty with DDR2 soldering. So a lot of defective cards over the years as the soldering wasn't well done.
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    How much to part with it? Would you entertain lots of a money plus a replacement FX 5800 Ultra to boot? Original Box, etc
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    Damn I miss PC Accelerator magazines. The Good ole days when you could read about new PC tech without having to deal with a onslaught of web ads.
     
    {NG}Fidel

    {NG}Fidel [H]ardness Supreme

    I'd rather the x1800xl aiw
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Those were the EQ 2 years =)
     
    brentsg

    brentsg [H]ard|Gawd

    The only video card that I ever flipped for $100 over MSRP the week that I bought it.
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    :( do you miss it?
     
