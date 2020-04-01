Just venting, please feel free to ignore. I run AMD in all 6 of my desktops and both laptops. Everyone always talks of AMD drivers and how bad they are. Granted I've had a few minor issues, but nothing that lasted long or really affected my use. Got a sweet 9980hk laptop with an Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 with 32gb of ram. Pretty sweet. First day it was running at the house I came back and it had rebooted. Didn't think much of it, maybe updates or something. Then today I'm sitting typing in visual studio (not running or compiling, just typing) and blue screen. Says nvlddmkm.sys failed. Jump on the old Google, apparently it's been a thing since at least March... of last year. The driver's installed (default load out from our IT department) are from 7/19. So not that recent, but still at least 4 months after this issue was noticed. The drivers are 26.21.14.3145 which are ISV certified drivers. I was so excited to get some GPU power in a laptop, but if it's going to randomly crash on me... Not as stoked. I've used Nvidia cards before with little issue and tend to go back and forth, but this one is very frustrating and makes me not want to purchase Nvidia, despite the recent issues with AMD drivers. Anyways, just venting and hoping this is resolved soon, but ISV drivers and my IT department don't update very often. Best part is, the laptop mostly uses the onboard graphics to reduce power, so not even sure why the Nvidia drivers are the ones causing issues with no load.