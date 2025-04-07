Nvidia driver issues.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTXoUsdSAnA
I know there is probably more then one thread in the Nvidia sections about driver issues, and game developers suggesting roll backs for users. The youtube tech jesus making solo NV driver stability videos seems like front page news. I also read somewhere that the path of exile 2 team have had NV issues they couldn't debug, that their work around was to save the game load state to recover from when the crash kicks in. Seems like a lot of developers with NV issues right now.
I gotta say 2025 feels like the universe is correcting, maybe after Cern split the universes they are re aligning?
I hoped AMD would start putting up a bit of a fight. (I won't pretend to be completely unbiased) I did not however think AMD could actually really gain a ton of mind share this gen. I really didn't think they would do much better then the last gen. I hoped but didn't expect it. They got lucky with the 5000 supply issues. Nvidia having a months long string of widely reported driver issues though? I mean, maybe Lisa Su built her own particle accelerator. It all seems too good to be true. (I joke I hope everyone effected with NV black screen issues and what not get new fixed drivers sooner rather then later) 110% though AMD is KICKING themselves they didn't push that 9090 XTX part out the door.
