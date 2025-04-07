Nvidia driver issues.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTXoUsdSAnA

I know there is probably more then one thread in the Nvidia sections about driver issues, and game developers suggesting roll backs for users. The youtube tech jesus making solo NV driver stability videos seems like front page news. I also read somewhere that the path of exile 2 team have had NV issues they couldn't debug, that their work around was to save the game load state to recover from when the crash kicks in. Seems like a lot of developers with NV issues right now.

I gotta say 2025 feels like the universe is correcting, maybe after Cern split the universes they are re aligning?
I hoped AMD would start putting up a bit of a fight. (I won't pretend to be completely unbiased) I did not however think AMD could actually really gain a ton of mind share this gen. I really didn't think they would do much better then the last gen. I hoped but didn't expect it. They got lucky with the 5000 supply issues. Nvidia having a months long string of widely reported driver issues though? I mean, maybe Lisa Su built her own particle accelerator. It all seems too good to be true. (I joke I hope everyone effected with NV black screen issues and what not get new fixed drivers sooner rather then later) 110% though AMD is KICKING themselves they didn't push that 9090 XTX part out the door.
 
I've also been dealing with Nvidia drivers. Got my nephew a RTX 3060 for Christmas but was having issues and thought nothing of it since he was running a Z170 with 6600K, and blamed it on the motherboard. Particularly the BIOS menu would corrupt when trying to access it. Eventually I replace the CPU with a Ryzen 7600X and thought the menu bugs would go away, but they persisted. It wasn't until I tried running off the AMD built in graphics is when I realized the issue only occurs on the 3060. The problem does go away when hooked up to another monitor and blamed the old TV I was using. Even Dawid Does Tech ran into problems. The days of Nvidia having better drivers than AMD are gone.


View: https://youtu.be/pOv7QbRp89c?si=9CEY-bmKFfF6krXV
 
DukenukemX said:
You changed the CPU on a Z170 from a 6600K to a 7600X? And thought the BIOS menu corruption would go away?

No offense, but nothing you said is lining up.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Which AMD issues would those be?
Granted I ditched my last windows gaming partition some time ago. But hadn't had any real issues for years. My wive is still rocking windows 10, she hasn't had any AMD driver issues in years either. Granted she plays Sims more then anything... and the most demanding things she'll fire up is anno. Still rock solid.

I know Nvidia has been solid for a long time. I don't know what has been going on the last few updates. I am not sure if its just some randomly timed bad luck, or if fixes they have been putting in for blackwell parts are causing issues? Not sure what is up, but clearly the state of Nvidia drivers is currently changed.
 
The last 2-3 drivers are the only ones I've had issues with in ages, but they've been acting up for several months. Pretty much since the 50-series rolled out and the Nvidia App got fully fleshed out. I can't even tell you the last time I got a video card specific crash, but it's happened with these.

No clue about AMD these days, but they used to be messy in the days when they were directly competing with Nvidia on the high end. Stutters, missing/incorrect refresh rates in major AAA titles, bloat, and sometimes even just a sloooooow release schedule. You'd be lucky to get 3 releases a year. Drivers and Nvidia proprietary tech always used to be the differentiators.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
The motherboard has issues besides that.
GoldenTiger said:
One bad patch of Nvidia's drivers is hardly as bad as amd ones almost constantly are.
What constant issues are you talking about? Last time I ran into an AMD driver issue was when I got my Vega 56 back in 2019. All stability problems have long been fixed. The RTX 3060 isn't even a new GPU. The bios issue I ran into isn't even using drivers, since Windows wasn't even booted. I know you're the equivalent of ChatGPT here but you gotta switch over to Deepseek there buddy. The things you try to make points with might actually line up.
 
ChadD said:
Granted I ditched my last windows gaming partition some time ago. But hadn't had any real issues for years. My wive is still rocking windows 10, she hasn't had any AMD driver issues in years either. Granted she plays Sims more then anything... and the most demanding things she'll fire up is anno. Still rock solid.

Did we already forget about the Radeon 6000 series having black screen issues for 2 years or so?
 
DukenukemX said:
I think he is wondering, as I am, if you suspected BIOS issues why you didn't change the MB.
 
rinaldo00 said:
I think he is wondering, as I am, if you suspected BIOS issues why you didn't change the MB.
Would it not be implied that retiring the 10 year old intel chip for a newer AMD chip would involve a MOBO change? Clearly he changed the mother board.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
Didn't forget at all. No. Was an issue for a small number of people for a few months, till AMD fixed the driver.. I assume it was related to freesync. It was fixable by disabling freesync. Though it didn't effect everyone, I also seem to remember most people reporting issues had questionable freesync montiors. My guess is some of those monitors didn't quite handle the low end of the free sync range properly and frame dips could cause black screens.

Incidentally I have a feeling in the end that is going to be part of the issue with this Nvidia issue as well. The advantage of freesync is its cheap for MFGs to implement. The disadvantage clearly is how poorly some of them do that. It sounds like at least part of the current Nvidia issues are related to people using gsync comptabile freesync monitors. I wouldn't doubt its some form of the same thing. Perahps the 5000 cards seem to get hit by it more then the 4000s for no other reason then the blackwell cards terrible 0.1% frame time spikes. Those cards all seem to have sharp short dips in frame rate. Perahps when they experience that and dip into say sub 45fps (the low end of most Freesync setups) the iffy Freesync / Gsync compatible implementations black screen. I mean free sync premium is supposed to implement low frame rate compensation. The only not so sure on my theory is apparnetly this is also effecting some people with some actual GSync chipped monitors as well. (though I am not sure how militant Nvidia has been with the use of their GSync logo anymore... I don't think they can charge what they once did and may have relaxed their approval methods)

Be interesting to see if we ever hear what exactly is causing the issue.
 
rinaldo00 said:
The Z170 motherboard had issues like forgetting bios settings. Yes, I did replace the 2032 battery. I thought the corrupted bios screen was the fault of the motherboard. Turns out it was the RTX 3060. Also, it's nearly 10 years old. This was a hand me down of a hand me down computer. Nephew wanted something newer and he got upgrades.
ZeroBarrier said:
Nvidia has had their fair share of stability issues in the past. The issues I'm dealing with are now, with a GPU from 4 years ago. Clearly Nvidia has been having issues, but everyone ignored it because Nvidia doesn't make bad products. I blamed the Z170 motherboard over the RTX 3060 because even I thought there's no way the issues was Nvidia.
 
DukenukemX said:
I believe it was the 3060, you just should have talked about the MB changes before you talked about changing the CPU. It seemed out of order.
 
ChadD said:
rinaldo00 said:
RIGHT... cause going and buying a new mother board for a 10 year old CPU would be really really really fucking stupid. So he upgraded the kid to a modern AMD CPU. Which would logically require a new mother board. I mean we are all old school [H] folk around here aren't we? Obviously he changed the mother board.

"Eventually I replace the CPU with a Ryzen 7600X...." OK clearly his nephew bought or he bought for his nephew a new AM5 board. Pretty obvious clear logic train here. What is confusing and Its not Dukes fault is the 3080 still having odd glitches in the bios on a new system. Though he says it was resolved when he changed the monitor. Its very strange but then Nvidia does odd things now with their drivers and firmware talking... SO I wonder if their firmware has a remember last monitor state/refresh type and so on that persists without the OS loaded. Seems logical. His issue if he reports it might actually help Nvidia perhaps. Might narrow it down if its something with the hand off of refresh settings to the cards on board firmware. Nvidia cards have their own proprietary Risc-V chips, they have been using since they replaced their on board falcon processors can't remember was it 2000 series?

Anyway based on Nukes issue I wonder if the on board Risc firmware controller is screwing something up when it saves the last good monitor save state. This would also explain why unplugging the monitors and changing the ports may sometimes fix things. Perhaps there is a bug in the way it saves data to Port 1(or more likely port 2 as many issues seem to relate to dual monitor setups)... and if you use the wrong/right type of monitor the value string it stores refresh rates in or something stores the data in a messed up way or something. It might be a really simple fix if Nvidia looks there? Maybe. Also could be responsible for the random black screen blips people are experiencing. Perhaps the driver talks to the firmware and has it store the refresh data... and the fix is as simple as telling it Adaptive Sync detected... min setting instead of being 45.0 needs ot be bumped to 45.2 or 46hz, if the monitor doesn't report it supports low frame rate compensation. Its like when we set our frame limiters to 1FPS over the min and 1 shy of our max to avoid studers.
 
rinaldo00 said:
It's not hard to understand that new CPU = new motherboard. It's not like this was an AMD to AMD, but Intel to AMD. Should I mention the ram was replaced, because that's a given as well.
 
DukenukemX said:
Interestingly though... you did discover something very important. You had graphical glitches in the bios. On both systems. I assume you plugged the monitor into the same GPU port when you upgraded?
Sure sounds like by doing that you have narrowed down the issue to GPU firmware. I bet its a last monitor state load issue on the firmware. Card remembered the Fd up settings even in a new system. I'm sure its all related to settings the driver is telling the firmware to store for freesync support.
 
