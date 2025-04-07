Nvidia driver issues.

rinaldo00 said: He said this

". Got my nephew a RTX 3060 for Christmas but was having issues and thought nothing of it since he was running a Z170 with 6600K, and blamed it on the motherboard. Particularly the BIOS menu would corrupt when trying to access it."



So he blamed it on the MB (his words not mine), then changed the CPU. Click to expand...

RIGHT... cause going and buying a new mother board for a 10 year old CPU would be really really really fucking stupid. So he upgraded the kid to a modern AMD CPU. Which would logically require a new mother board. I mean we are all old school [H] folk around here aren't we? Obviously he changed the mother board."Eventually I replace the CPU with a Ryzen 7600X...." OK clearly his nephew bought or he bought for his nephew a new AM5 board. Pretty obvious clear logic train here. What is confusing and Its not Dukes fault is the 3080 still having odd glitches in the bios on a new system. Though he says it was resolved when he changed the monitor. Its very strange but then Nvidia does odd things now with their drivers and firmware talking... SO I wonder if their firmware has a remember last monitor state/refresh type and so on that persists without the OS loaded. Seems logical. His issue if he reports it might actually help Nvidia perhaps. Might narrow it down if its something with the hand off of refresh settings to the cards on board firmware. Nvidia cards have their own proprietary Risc-V chips, they have been using since they replaced their on board falcon processors can't remember was it 2000 series?Anyway based on Nukes issue I wonder if the on board Risc firmware controller is screwing something up when it saves the last good monitor save state. This would also explain why unplugging the monitors and changing the ports may sometimes fix things. Perhaps there is a bug in the way it saves data to Port 1(or more likely port 2 as many issues seem to relate to dual monitor setups)... and if you use the wrong/right type of monitor the value string it stores refresh rates in or something stores the data in a messed up way or something. It might be a really simple fix if Nvidia looks there? Maybe. Also could be responsible for the random black screen blips people are experiencing. Perhaps the driver talks to the firmware and has it store the refresh data... and the fix is as simple as telling it Adaptive Sync detected... min setting instead of being 45.0 needs ot be bumped to 45.2 or 46hz, if the monitor doesn't report it supports low frame rate compensation. Its like when we set our frame limiters to 1FPS over the min and 1 shy of our max to avoid studers.