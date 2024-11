Nvidia delays Blackwell GPUs

OFaceSIG said: Jensen needs his Ego taken down a notch. I'm okay with this. Click to expand...

seems GPUs now can also get CTE (akin or analogous to Chronic traumatic encephalopathy) problems (i jest) , pretty interesting"The bridge die placement requires very high levels of accuracy, especially when it comes to the bridges between the two main compute dies as these are critical for supporting the 10 TB/s chip-to-chip interconnect. A major design issue rumored is related to the bridge dies. These bridges need to be redesigned. Also rumored is a redesign of the top few global routing metal layers and bump out of the Blackwell die. This is a primary cause of the multi-month delay. There has also been the issue of TSMC not having enough CoWoS-L capacity in aggregate. TSMC built up a lot of CoWoS-S capacity over the last couple years with Nvidia taking the lion’s share. Now with Nvidia quickly moving their demand to CoWoS-L, TSMC is both building a new fab, AP6, for CoWoS-L and converting existing CoWoS-S capacity at AP3. TSMC needs to convert the old CoWoS-S capacity as otherwise it would be underutilized and the ramp of CoWoS-L would be even slower. This conversion process makes the ramp very lumpy in nature. Combine these two issues and it’s clear that TSMC will not be able to supply enough Blackwell chips as Nvidia would like. Consequently, Nvidia is focusing what capacity they have almost entirely on GB200 NVL 36x2 and NVL72 rack scale systems. HGX form-factors with the B100 and B200 are effectively now being cancelled outside of some initial lower volumes."