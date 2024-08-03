Nvidia delays Blackwell GPUs

erek
“Product pushed back at least three months due to design problems”
“Google, Meta, and Microsoft are among those betting billions on Nvidia's GPUs amid an AI arms race. Google has ordered more than 400,000 GB200 chips, The Information reports, in a deal valued well north of $10 billion.
Meta also has a $10bn order, while Microsoft was expecting to have 55-65,000 GB200 GPUs ready for OpenAI by the first quarter. That now seems unlikely.
The production issue was discovered by manufacturer TSMC, and involves the processor die that connects two Blackwell GPUs on a GB200.
Nvidia is now adjusting the design and will need to run a new production test with TSMC before it can mass produce more.
It is also considering producing a version of the chip that only contains one Blackwell GPU to speed up delivery.
Due to the last-minute delay, TSMC will also have to leave production lines idle until the issue is fixed.”
Source: https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/...pacting-hyperscaler-data-center-plans-report/
