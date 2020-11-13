NVIDIA Confirms Ampere Get Its Own Smart Access Memory (SAM) Tech - Works on Both Intel & AMD

@GamersNexus


From NVIDIA, re:SAM: “The capability for resizable BAR is part of the PCI Express spec. NVIDIA hardware supports this functionality and will enable it on Ampere GPUs through future software updates. We have it working internally and are seeing similar performance results."

Hard to fit in a tweet, but basically, they're working on enabling the same feature as AMD Smart Access Memory (AMD GPU+CPU=Perf uplift) on both Intel and AMD. No ETA yet. Doesn't look like it'll be ready before RX 6000 launch, but we'll keep an eye on development."

https://wccftech.com/nvidia-confirms-ampere-geforce-rtx-30-gpus-to-get-its-own-smart-access-memory-sam-tech/
 
polonyc2

I'm surprised Nvidia is allowing this to work on both Intel and AMD CPU's...I thought this would be an Nvidia-Intel exclusive
 
Aireoth

polonyc2 said:
I'm surprised Nvidia is allowing this to work on both Intel and AMD CPU's...I thought this would be an Nvidia-Intel exclusive
nVidia is in trouble and AMD is going crazy. I was just at my local retailer and they have been selling 95% amd cpus and 5% intel for the last year.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Aireoth said:
nVidia is in trouble and AMD is going crazy. I was just at my local retailer and they have been selling 95% amd cpus and 5% intel for the last year.
That's exactly what happened in 1999-2005.

AMD was dominating Individual sales, but individual sales were a tiny fraction of the market. Since Intel prevented them from making inroads to the OEM's they essentially never gained enough market share to remain relevant.
 
Aireoth

Zarathustra[H] said:
That's exactly what happened in 1999-2005.

AMD was dominating Individual sales, but individual sales were a tiny fraction of the market. Since Intel prevented them from making inroads to the OEM's they essentially never gained enough market share to remain relevant.
except to my knowledge intel is losing share on the server/commercial side as well due to multiple flubs.
 
