NVIDIA Confirms Ampere Get Its Own Smart Access Memory (SAM) Tech - Works on Both Intel & AMD

nVidia is in trouble and AMD is going crazy. I was just at my local retailer and they have been selling 95% amd cpus and 5% intel for the last year.

That's exactly what happened in 1999-2005.AMD was dominating Individual sales, but individual sales were a tiny fraction of the market. Since Intel prevented them from making inroads to the OEM's they essentially never gained enough market share to remain relevant.