NVIDIA Confirms Ampere Get Its Own Smart Access Memory (SAM) Tech - Works on Both Intel & AMD

@GamersNexus
From NVIDIA, re:SAM: “The capability for resizable BAR is part of the PCI Express spec. NVIDIA hardware supports this functionality and will enable it on Ampere GPUs through future software updates. We have it working internally and are seeing similar performance results."
Hard to fit in a tweet, but basically, they're working on enabling the same feature as AMD Smart Access Memory (AMD GPU+CPU=Perf uplift) on both Intel and AMD. No ETA yet. Doesn't look like it'll be ready before RX 6000 launch, but we'll keep an eye on development."
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-confirms-ampere-geforce-rtx-30-gpus-to-get-its-own-smart-access-memory-sam-tech/
