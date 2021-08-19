NVIDIA CEO: GPU Shortage Will Continue Throughout 2022

In its latest earnings call, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang explained he expects GPU shortages to continue throughout most of 2022.
https://www.techspot.com/news/90860-nvidia-predicts-gpu-supply-issues-last-vast-majority.html
https://www.pcmag.com/news/nvidia-gpu-supplies-to-remain-constrained-for-vast-majority-of-2022
https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/19/22632047/nvidia-gpu-supply-rtx-30-series-constraints-2022
“I would expect that we will see a supply constrained environment for the vast majority of next year. A lot of that has to do with the demand being so great.”
