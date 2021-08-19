NVIDIA CEO: GPU Shortage Will Continue Throughout 2022

Thx for the links, I think they have been saying that..."quietly"....for some time now, it's not the first time I heard "end of 2022" because only so many fab's make chips, and there are bigger industries than the GPU market that need chips made........GPU's amount to "jack" and "sheet" I believe in the whole scheme of things, if Ford or Chevy or BMW can't sell cars because of a lack of processors, well...we know where the fabs will spend their time printing money...I mean chips.....