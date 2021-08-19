NVIDIA CEO: GPU Shortage Will Continue Throughout 2022

D

DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
11,714
In its latest earnings call, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang explained he expects GPU shortages to continue throughout most of 2022.

“I would expect that we will see a supply constrained environment for the vast majority of next year. A lot of that has to do with the demand being so great.”
Click to expand...

https://www.techspot.com/news/90860-nvidia-predicts-gpu-supply-issues-last-vast-majority.html
https://www.pcmag.com/news/nvidia-gpu-supplies-to-remain-constrained-for-vast-majority-of-2022
https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/19/22632047/nvidia-gpu-supply-rtx-30-series-constraints-2022
 
H

HeadRusch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Messages
1,475
Thx for the links, I think they have been saying that..."quietly"....for some time now, it's not the first time I heard "end of 2022" because only so many fab's make chips, and there are bigger industries than the GPU market that need chips made........GPU's amount to "jack" and "sheet" I believe in the whole scheme of things, if Ford or Chevy or BMW can't sell cars because of a lack of processors, well...we know where the fabs will spend their time printing money...I mean chips..... :p
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top