NVIDIA Builds Exotic RTX 4070 From Larger AD103

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,912
"Why NVIDIA would make RTX 4070 using the significantly larger "AD103" silicon, is anyone's guess—the company probably has a stash of chips that are good enough to match the specs of the RTX 4070, so it would make sense to harvest the RTX 4070 out of them, which could sell for at least $500 in the market. This also opens up the possibility of RTX 4070 SUPER cards based on this chip, all NVIDIA has to do is dial up the SM count to 56, and increase the L2 cache available to 48 MB. How the switch to AD103 affects power and thermals, is an interesting thing to look out for.
Our next update of TechPowerUp GPU-Z will be able to correctly detect RTX 4070 cards based on AD103 chips."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/321976/...er-ad103-by-disabling-nearly-half-its-shaders
Our next update of TechPowerUp GPU-Z will be able to correctly detect RTX 4070 cards based on AD103 chips."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/321976/...er-ad103-by-disabling-nearly-half-its-shaders