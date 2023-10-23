Nvidia begins developing Arm-based PC chips in challenge to Intel

K12 was supposed to be ARM, right? Then it was unceremoniously canceled.I think the biggest problem with x86 is not a technical one. Intel has proven they can make low power x86 chips. heck I had a smartphone with an Intel x86 chip in it (Asus Zenfone), and it did not really suffer battery or performance-wise compared to other smartphones of the era.The biggest problem holding x86 back is the proprietary nature of its design, preventing free competition in the PC market.ARM might be a step forward in this regard. At least anyone can license it from ARM Holdings (unless things change there, which they almost did with the attempted Nvidia takeover)Instead of ARM, I wish the industry would move to a royalty free instruction set with no IP claims by any entity, allowing anyone who wants to enter the playing field with their own architecture sharing the compatible open instruction set.Knowing Nvidia they are just looking for a way to proprietarize things to create lock-ins, lock-outs and otherwise sabotage the industry for their own gain. That's all that steaming pile of shit of a company ever seems to do.