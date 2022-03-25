Nvidia announces Streamline, universal framework for super-resolution technologies, Intel is onboard.

Nvidia Streamline has been designed so that developers have an easy plug and play framework between the game and render API. As the creator of Streamline, Nvidia already has DLSS and DLAA plugins ready, and it is preparing an NIS plugin, as well as a real-time denoiser filter."Instead of manually integrating each SDK, developers simply identify which resources (motion vectors, depth, etc.) are required for the target super-resolution plug-ins and then set where they want the plug-ins to run in their graphics pipeline," explains Nvidia. "Making multiple technologies easier for developers to integrate, Streamline benefits gamers with more technologies in more games."This is great news for gamers, as developers now have an easy way to just drop these super sampling processes straight into their game without too much fuss, as well as being able to switch provider or even provide multiple options.I hope this spark a race between the various SS techniques, us consumers can only benefit.