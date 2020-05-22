nVidia AI re creates pacman

https://www.theverge.com/2020/5/22/...XcKoRnO_owlr_FxuAZnGK3tOp9L78MffDZihjad_1kLJw
This is just too cool!
This is just too cool!
Thanks for sharing
This is how humanity will end.Fidler told journalists that to recreate Pac-Man, GameGAN had to be trained on some 50,000 episodes. Getting that gameplay data from humans wasn’t feasible, so the team used an AI agent to generate the data. Unfortunately, the AI agent was so good at the game that it hardly ever died.
I'm not so sure, imagine a world where AI rose up to become 80's arcade punks and garage gamer geeks....This is how humanity will end.