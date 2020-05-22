nVidia AI re creates pacman

L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,208
I wan't to build that AI, So many MAME titles that could use that AI's touch.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
Absalom

Absalom

Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2007
Messages
747
Fidler told journalists that to recreate Pac-Man, GameGAN had to be trained on some 50,000 episodes. Getting that gameplay data from humans wasn’t feasible, so the team used an AI agent to generate the data. Unfortunately, the AI agent was so good at the game that it hardly ever died.
Click to expand...
This is how humanity will end.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top