nvflashk bios flash on 4090

I just found out that us late 4090 purchasers are punished by a 1070mv core limit. Earlier cards had a 1100mv limit.
Flashed my card, a Gigabyte Aero OC 24G using nvflashk to a Gigabyte Gaming OC 24G (BIOS dated October 22 from Techpowerup). I chose the Gaming OC becuase it is basically the same as the Aero OC (same WB from EK fits this card).
I suspect that the power limit on this bios is higher at 600W but I don't know what the limit was on the stock bios.
Confirmed that my card is indeed getting 1100mv, up to 6C hotter. It is now boosting up to 3030Mhz which is at least 100mhz higher than my previous overclock using the exact same settings in afterburner. 3Ghz was previously unstable.
Anyone else try this?
