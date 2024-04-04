nvflashk bios flash on 4090

D

Deimos

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 10, 2004
Messages
1,195
I just found out that us late 4090 purchasers are punished by a 1070mv core limit. Earlier cards had a 1100mv limit.

Flashed my card, a Gigabyte Aero OC 24G using nvflashk to a Gigabyte Gaming OC 24G (BIOS dated October 22 from Techpowerup). I chose the Gaming OC becuase it is basically the same as the Aero OC (same WB from EK fits this card).

I suspect that the power limit on this bios is higher at 600W but I don't know what the limit was on the stock bios.

Confirmed that my card is indeed getting 1100mv, up to 6C hotter. It is now boosting up to 3030Mhz which is at least 100mhz higher than my previous overclock using the exact same settings in afterburner. 3Ghz was previously unstable.

Anyone else try this?
 
I have the Gaming OC version and 600W is the stock limit. Power draw at a power limit of 100% peaks at just under 450W, and you can set the power limit up to 133% on the stock BIOS, which is 600W. With no overclock and the power limit set to 133% my card will boost to 3 GHz and stabilize around 2.8 GHz once it's heat soaked.
 
1-2% performance for dumping an extra 200w of heat into your environment... No thanks! I think Nvidia has it right.
 
  • Like
Reactions: bwang
like this
GoldenTiger said:
1-2% performance for dumping an extra 200w of heat into your environment... No thanks! I think Nvidia has it right.
Click to expand...
Just tinkering to see the difference. My card seems rock solid at 3030mhz with the bump. If I push any higher it drops back to that clock anyway.
I'm seeing 520W with limit set to 133% so around 80W over the 'just under 450w' reported above (assuming stock) while performance in speedway while overclocked is almost 10% faster.

An extra 30mV is an extra 3W assuming the GPU pulls 100A but based on my 'back of the envelope' calculation the entire card draws around 45A at 520W so the extra 30mV will be at best an extra 1.5W to dissipate, leaving aside the extra overclocking headroom which invariably will result in more watts.

The real question is why later cards were limited to 1070mV.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top