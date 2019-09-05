Nutanix CE? What are you running?

While searching for the next "opportunity". I've been wanting to get Nutanix CE running in a lab to tinker around and keep learning.



I know the min physical specs:

4 cores

16gb memory

Intel NIC

2 drives minimum (1ssd, 1hdd) (max 4 drives)

+200gb for hot tier

satadom/8gb usb minimum for os/boot



I'm wondering if anybody here is running it and what they are using.









Ideally, I to spec out at least 3 of the same machines/builds. ITX (or even m-ATX) would be cool to build into a single server box but probably cost-prohibitive.



CPU- L5638 I'm hoping would work. They are older but the price is right and have a couple of extra cores with lower power consumption.

MEM- Depends on new board. The board I have (S5500bc) now only supports 32gb and 2x L5638. May still work though. Looking at the prices... dang

NIC- Shouldn't be an issue, I have intel cards and if it's an intel board, I'm hopeful they sourced their own nic's.

DISKS- Looks like 240gb SSDs are pretty cheap now, this should meet the hot tier requirement. I have a few 1tb hdd's for cold tier.

OS/BOOT- Like the hot tier, the drives/USB are pretty cheap. not really an issue.



I had a few vms running in my ESXi lab including plex