Nutanix CE? What are you running?

While searching for the next "opportunity". I've been wanting to get Nutanix CE running in a lab to tinker around and keep learning.

I know the min physical specs:
4 cores
16gb memory
Intel NIC
2 drives minimum (1ssd, 1hdd) (max 4 drives)
+200gb for hot tier
satadom/8gb usb minimum for os/boot

I'm wondering if anybody here is running it and what they are using.




Ideally, I to spec out at least 3 of the same machines/builds. ITX (or even m-ATX) would be cool to build into a single server box but probably cost-prohibitive.

CPU- L5638 I'm hoping would work. They are older but the price is right and have a couple of extra cores with lower power consumption.
MEM- Depends on new board. The board I have (S5500bc) now only supports 32gb and 2x L5638. May still work though. Looking at the prices... dang
NIC- Shouldn't be an issue, I have intel cards and if it's an intel board, I'm hopeful they sourced their own nic's.
DISKS- Looks like 240gb SSDs are pretty cheap now, this should meet the hot tier requirement. I have a few 1tb hdd's for cold tier.
OS/BOOT- Like the hot tier, the drives/USB are pretty cheap. not really an issue.

I had a few vms running in my ESXi lab including plex
 
I have not tried CE. I am currently migrating to Nutanix/Ahv from VMware at work and I don't know why anyone would pick Acropolis over VMware.
 
relapse808 said:
I have not tried CE. I am currently migrating to Nutanix/Ahv from VMware at work and I don't know why anyone would pick Acropolis over VMware.
Shockey said:
$$$$
^^^ This

At my last job, the licensing of VMware was in the millions. AHVs cost is included with the hardware purchase. I haven't gotten to dig into CE or AHV so I can't comment on pros/cons but the cost alone is what makes a company switch, not the supportability by the engineers.
 
I'm not sure there is enough interest here but just got a single node installed tonight. Not the most efficient system to run it, but can at least play now.

2x Xeon 5540
32GB memory (board max and minimum recommended due to CVM)
1x 250GB EVO 850 SSD for hot tier
1x 1TB WD Green HDD for cold tier
1x 64GB satadom for OS

Oh and you need a NEXT account to keep CE active.

And tada!
upload_2019-9-28_0-27-14.png


upload_2019-9-28_0-30-12.png
 
I wonder if the cheap Wish X79 boards, a cheap v2 6 core 12 thread and 16GB ram would work. They have 4 dimms and room for a sata 3 power M2 SSD slot.
 
