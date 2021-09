lightsout said:

I know the case itself is not new. But this is a pretty sweet kit for lazy people like me.

IMO, these emphasize looks over function.Only supports vertical mount for the GPU. Which means, you must always use a riser card. And the included riser card, as with soooo maaaaany cases, is only PCI-E 3.0 certified.I hope they improved the QC on these, as well. I had a white NR200p for a bit. the holes for the power supply cage didn't' line up well. And neither did the rear PCI slots.