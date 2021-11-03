Now is the worst time to buy a new stationary computer?

So I've been thinking about upgrading my PC, but it's fairly powerful and maybe it's better to just wait on next-gen everthing.



I currently have:

9900k oced to 4.8ghz

2080Ti

32gb 3600mhz DDR4

I game at 4k/120hz but also have PS5 to cover my gaming needs.



Reasons:

The war between Intel and AMD in CPU department is heating up.

Intel is about to release ARC to compete with Nvidia and AMD GPUs (low-mid end, but might lower the prices of top end cards?)

Rumors about next-gen GPUs being 70-90% faster (it's early, but MLID is usually spot on with his leaks).

DDR5.

PCIE-5.

Next-gen USB?



Anyone know if all the above will come out late 2022/early 2023?