Now is the worst time to buy a new stationary computer?

So I've been thinking about upgrading my PC, but it's fairly powerful and maybe it's better to just wait on next-gen everthing.
I currently have:
9900k oced to 4.8ghz
2080Ti
32gb 3600mhz DDR4
I game at 4k/120hz but also have PS5 to cover my gaming needs.
Reasons:
The war between Intel and AMD in CPU department is heating up.
Intel is about to release ARC to compete with Nvidia and AMD GPUs (low-mid end, but might lower the prices of top end cards?)
Rumors about next-gen GPUs being 70-90% faster (it's early, but MLID is usually spot on with his leaks).
DDR5.
PCIE-5.
Next-gen USB?
Anyone know if all the above will come out late 2022/early 2023?
