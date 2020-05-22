Not SOLVED - P8Z68-V Pro Weird Boot Behavior

What sort of fan configuration are you running?



Most motherboards will run the fans at full speed for a second or two when you first boot up the computer. Some fans won't actually start spinning if asked to go directly from a dead stop to a low RPM, even if they can handle that low RPM after they've already started to spin. That second or two of full-blast fan speed when you first boot up helps to make sure all of your fans actually begin to spin.



When you first boot up, and all of your fans are not only starting from a dead-stop, but also being asked to spin at full speed, both of those things combined will cause a spike in current draw from your 12v rail. If you are already cutting it close in terms of your power supply, that might be enough to prevent your system from booting properly. If you were already in the bios, and simply saving your settings, then your fans are probably already still spinning at the beginning of your next boot, and thus, won't cause as large of a spike in current draw.



You said that you are only running a 430w PSU despite having a power-hungry overclocked processor and a reasonably power-hungry GPU. It's been probably 15+ years since I've run anything less than 500w, even on systems where I'm just using integrated video and stock CPU settings.