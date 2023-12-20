Not on QVL AMD

Long story: https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-b650i-aorus-ultra/p/N82E16813145428
is not on the QVL But
CMH96GX5M2B5600C40 ver.3.53.02 is on the list.
Do you think i am safe? My custom case won't be done in time so I am going itx and canceled the order for the ATX motherboard. I'm offshore as well so i can't just ship back.
CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 RAM 96GB (2x48GB) 6000MHz CL30 Intel XMP iCUE Compatible Computer Memory - Black (CMH96GX5M2B6000C30)
