Not on QVL AMD

Long story: https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-b650i-aorus-ultra/p/N82E16813145428

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 RAM 96GB (2x48GB) 6000MHz CL30 Intel XMP iCUE Compatible Computer Memory - Black (CMH96GX5M2B6000C30)​


is not on the QVL But

CMH96GX5M2B5600C40 ver.3.53.02 is on the list.

Do you think i am safe? My custom case won't be done in time so I am going itx and canceled the order for the ATX motherboard. I'm offshore as well so i can't just ship back.
 
At worst you may have to turn down the speed to match what's on the qvl, but that's doubtful. You should be fine.
 
