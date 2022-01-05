Norton 360 'anti' virus installs cryptominer

Over the past month or so, we have seen a rise of bloatware added to Microsoft Edge. If you thought that was bad, wait till you hear this. Norton 360 is installing a crypto miner on users computers, it's called Norton Crypto Click to expand...

I thought antivirus was supposed to be against bloatware adware and other unwanted software, not come bundled with it.This would be bad even if we disregarded that cryptomining is unsustainable.They have the gall topresent this as a feature even. The ultimate scam, install a crypto miner silently on millions of unsuspecting PCs, and then take a chunk of the proceeds.