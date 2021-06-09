Noob Networking Questions - Firefox, Wireshark, PHP eval

D

dizzy51413

n00b
Joined
Jun 8, 2021
Messages
1
1. Should Firefox cache2 files ever contain php eval statements?

2. Is it normal for Wireshark pcapng files to contain eval statements?

3. If the only browsers installed on a Debian system are Firefox and Tor, should there be a webkitgtk folder with db under user/.local? Why would webkitgtk contain a recursive looping directory?

4. Do DOD, USAISC, and NASA host public NTP servers?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top