Noob help needed - VM within windows or...?

Ok. So, I need some help. I intended to use VMware for two or three VM's, but the freeware version doesn't allow enough vCPU's for my needs. One VM needs many vCPU's. The other, not so much.



Here's what I need to do: single Threadripper hosting stuff using Windows 10 or server. I need another windows 10 for another process. One Windows 10 MUST always be open to global, the other MUST exclusively be going to a VPN.



How do I set this up?