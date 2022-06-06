Non-HDMI XB360 (looking for VGA to HDMI)

Trying to connect my 360 to my TV and the only connections are HDMI or component. I've tried many VGA to HDMI connectors and they have all failed.
Is there a legit option for this? Something from MS? Or am I just out of luck when choosing from the 1000's of "vga to hdmi" adapters from Amazon?
I have the older non-hdmi 360 btw.
