Noise and performance

Hello! I have an i7 4790k with a gigabyte z97 gaming 3 and a gigabyte 980ti graphics.Some time ago I have a problem and it is that suddenly I put a game and it sounds terrible, as if it had interferences and it is accompanied by a drop in performance in the graphics. Sometimes it is solved by restarting the pc and other times by resetting from the reset button.When I succeed in not making the "failure" it does not happen again until I turn off the PC and start it again.Does anyone have any ideas and can help me out? Greetings and thanks !!