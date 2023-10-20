‘Nobody in their right mind would do it.’ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says he wouldn’t start a company if he had a do-over.

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,617
Hmm
“In explaining how he persevered, despite doubts and challenges, in building Nvidia into the company it is today, Huang credited a “support network” of people who never gave up on him during the three-decade journey.
He explained that the experience of leading Nvidia during those periods when its share price has been in seeming free fall was almost “too much to endure,” after the company was first listed on public markets in 1999. “It’s embarrassing no matter how you think about it.”
His comments come as Nvidia’s share price has, again, been in retreat, losing ground following a major 245% surge over the previous 12 months.
More recently, the Santa Clara–based company’s stock was hit by the Biden administration’s decision to introduce tougher controls on the export of semiconductors to China.”
Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/n...t-start-a-company-if-he-had-a-do-over-cc5bee2
“In explaining how he persevered, despite doubts and challenges, in building Nvidia into the company it is today, Huang credited a “support network” of people who never gave up on him during the three-decade journey.
He explained that the experience of leading Nvidia during those periods when its share price has been in seeming free fall was almost “too much to endure,” after the company was first listed on public markets in 1999. “It’s embarrassing no matter how you think about it.”
His comments come as Nvidia’s share price has, again, been in retreat, losing ground following a major 245% surge over the previous 12 months.
More recently, the Santa Clara–based company’s stock was hit by the Biden administration’s decision to introduce tougher controls on the export of semiconductors to China.”
Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/n...t-start-a-company-if-he-had-a-do-over-cc5bee2