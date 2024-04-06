No vga out

applegrcoug
I run an msi b450 a pro max with a 3600x, 32gb ram and rx 570 for a minecraft server running ubuntu. This morning I shut it down to install a 3080. When I started back up the monitor went on and the cursor blinked and then stopped. The VGA debug light just stays on. Swapped back to the 570...same thing. Different slot, same. Reset cmos....same. one stick of ram....same. even different gpu...same.
How could a gpu swap kill a mobo?
