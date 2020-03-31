No Sub/LFE from Browser

Question hopefully someone can help with. This has just started recently, so I believe it's something software/configuration somewhere.On my HTPC I have an RX570 going HDMI to a Denon AVR-X2500H which then goes HDMI to my display.I'm getting no subwoofer/LFE output when watching anything in a browser. Youtube, Amazon, tried Chrome and Edge, nada. Playing a movie in VLC or MPC-HC works flawlessly, it's only in browser. I've tried the "5.1 and Atmos for HT" speaker config settings in Windows with no change. I've changed bitrate in Windows with no change, and I've tried every processing mode on the receiver from Pure Direct on down with no change.Previously I had sub output all the time no matter the setting. After changing receivers, I noticed DTX: NeuralX was giving me the best LFE activity in a browser, and now I get nothing. I'm lost