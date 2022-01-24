No keyboard for me

S

Segfault

n00b
Joined
Oct 27, 2018
Messages
29
I'd never thought I cannot find a piece of hardware in my own. Just spent half a day reviewing descriptions and reading reviews. Nuttin'. Alright, of course I'd like a Model F, who doesn't, but it is a dreamworld item. All I want in real world is a keyboard which is designed for a keyboard user. Meaning all keys are in conventional places, no innovations, please. Adding multimedia keys and some primitive backlight are a plus, but not a must. Better wired, but wireless is OK, too. After looking at many, many keyboards every single one of them had something wrong. Some looked good, but too many negative reviews about failures.
So here is the question. Is there or isn't there a simple keyboard with keys that feel good under fingers and which is going to last?
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
19,039
My friend types a lot and likes this Logitech G512 with Linear keys
https://www.logitechg.com/en-us/pro...g-keyboard.920-008936.html#product-tech-specs

I myself like the feel of my Logitech G815, it's a flat style keyboard.
IMG_0323.JPEG
 
S

Segfault

n00b
Joined
Oct 27, 2018
Messages
29
Thanks everybody! This Unicomp is interesting. BTW, they have resurrected Model F, but I'm not sure it is worth $400 they are asking. Not sure at all. Will look into Logitech, too. Can't use any keyboards which require computer software to turn lights on. And nothing flashy, only practical modest single color.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
19,039
Segfault said:
Thanks everybody! This Unicomp is interesting. BTW, they have resurrected Model F, but I'm not sure it is worth $400 they are asking. Not sure at all. Will look into Logitech, too. Can't use any keyboards which require computer software to turn lights on. And nothing flashy, only practical modest single color.
Click to expand...
The G512 has preset lighting that you can cycle through and you can use the software to customize the lighting and save it to the keyboard so you can have that lighting style when plugged into any PC.
The G815 only does a rainbow left to right effect if the software is not installed. Customized lighting on the G815 requires the software to be running.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top