No keyboard for me

I'd never thought I cannot find a piece of hardware in my own. Just spent half a day reviewing descriptions and reading reviews. Nuttin'. Alright, of course I'd like a Model F, who doesn't, but it is a dreamworld item. All I want in real world is a keyboard which is designed for a keyboard user. Meaning all keys are in conventional places, no innovations, please. Adding multimedia keys and some primitive backlight are a plus, but not a must. Better wired, but wireless is OK, too. After looking at many, many keyboards every single one of them had something wrong. Some looked good, but too many negative reviews about failures.

So here is the question. Is there or isn't there a simple keyboard with keys that feel good under fingers and which is going to last?