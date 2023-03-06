Nintendo's backward compatibility Problem... | MVG

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,665
Interesting
"With recent next generation Nintendo hardware news last week - It's assumed that Nintendo will provide Switch backward compatibility for their next generation hardware. However, there are some technical hurdles that must be overcome. In this episode we discuss the concerns with backward compatibility and why I have some doubts that Nintendo will bring the entire Switch library to new hardware"
Source:
"With recent next generation Nintendo hardware news last week - It's assumed that Nintendo will provide Switch backward compatibility for their next generation hardware. However, there are some technical hurdles that must be overcome. In this episode we discuss the concerns with backward compatibility and why I have some doubts that Nintendo will bring the entire Switch library to new hardware"
Source: