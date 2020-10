Nintendo Switch

I think this is perfect for adults, but it will be poor for kids. The main reason is the durability factor. Adults are now used to caring for cellphones, but kids generally aren't. How soon will it be before the sliding action wears out when taking it apart? As in, how hard is it to break the dovetail system on any of the peripherals? And it's unlikely that the stand on the portable system would survive half a year with kids (hopefully there will be an aftermarket to get cases, or I predict there will be a lot of ticked parents when this thing gets knocked over and hits the floor).



Despite those comments though, I think this console is intriguing. Nintendo is clearly seeking to make gaming a part of our lives in a way that isn't possible with traditional home consoles or PCs. It's shareable and portable. So in those senses it's unique. If they cram a cellular connection in there for portable multiplayer this device could be the competitive platform of choice for a lot of people. It's just too bad that Iwata didn't get to see it.