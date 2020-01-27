Ninja explains how new physics engine could "reset Fortnite completely"

    Ninja, who made his billion dollar fortune from streaming on Twitch and Mixer for Fornite, reveals the new physics engine

    "Only time will tell just how significant a moment in time this will be for the Fortnite community, though Ninja is confident that the shift will be enormous.

    Chapter 2 Season 2 is set to go live on February 20 and while no official details have been revealed just yet, a recent leak might have provided a first look at brand new map changes."

    https://www.dexerto.com/fortnite/ninja-explains-new-physics-engine-reset-fortnite-completely-1319054
     
