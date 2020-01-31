nice 4 bay x86-64 NAS w/ecc ram OMV5

DX4200 with OMV5 installed. ZFS plugins are active.These have a VGA port and are x86-64 with a dual core atom so you can install any OS you would like.has a storage srver 2012r2 key on the bottom but it runs like a heard of turtles with windows on it.has 4gb ECC DDR installed and has 2 sodimm slots, you could put 8gb in here and technically be supported for freenas.2 1gb nics, 4 usb3 ports, 4 3.5 hdd bays, and an internal 2.5 bay with a 256ssd that runs an OS.this is a nice very capable NAS as long as you work within its limits. it will handle about any media storage duty but do not think you will be doing emby/plex transcoding on this guy. the key slot is in the open position and i lost the key.200$ free shipping. crypto OK. OBOi would trade for an st8000dm004 if you cover all the shipping fees for both.