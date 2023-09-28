Newegg wants your old GPU

From what we can see, the trade-in value is not as impressive as one might get from various resale marketplaces. For instance, the trade-in value for an RTX 3070 Ti is listed at $237. However, if you go and check the prices on eBay, it is possible to get anything from $250 to $400 depending on the model and condition of the card. On the flip side, Newegg mentions how its program offers a more seamless experience. One does not need to go through the process of listing their product on a reseller platform, paying a seller fee cut, or relying on a private party to complete the transaction. If you are interested in the trade-in program, here’s how the entire process works:
https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/newegg-gpu-trade-in-2023/

Notably, the trade-in is limited to Nvidia’s RTX series and AMD’s Radeon 5000 series and beyond.

I had to check the prices they were paying twice...

Ah,I saw the title and thought there might be an opportunity to dump my old Quadro 2000's, GT 630's and GT 720's that are taking up space in my spare parts bin :p
 
