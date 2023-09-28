Newegg wants your old GPU

CAD4466HK
https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/newegg-gpu-trade-in-2023/From what we can see, the trade-in value is not as impressive as one might get from various resale marketplaces. For instance, the trade-in value for an RTX 3070 Ti is listed at $237. However, if you go and check the prices on eBay, it is possible to get anything from $250 to $400 depending on the model and condition of the card. On the flip side, Newegg mentions how its program offers a more seamless experience. One does not need to go through the process of listing their product on a reseller platform, paying a seller fee cut, or relying on a private party to complete the transaction. If you are interested in the trade-in program, here’s how the entire process works:
Notably, the trade-in is limited to Nvidia’s RTX series and AMD’s Radeon 5000 series and beyond.
