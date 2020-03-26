Newbie with simple start up question

Hey everyone,



I finally jumped in. I have 3 - T17s with everything hooked up except the Cat5`s. Here is my layout. Charter Spectrum Cable Modem into a BlackHawk Router downstairs. 1 Cat 5 ran upstairs into Supply Closet where the 3 - T17`s sit. How to I connect from the 1 cat5 to the 3 T17`s? Hub, Switch or 2nd router? (remember we are coming off a router downstairs to get internet upstairs to the 3 miners.



Thanks...