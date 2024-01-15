New Youtube anti-adblock tactic- being a resource hog- debunked, was Adblock issue

DukenukemX said: I haven't noticed this myself but I'm on Linux and Firefox so maybe I'm immune? Click to expand...

Sooooo... they made Chrome run slower so that people would just switch to another browser instead?Is this where I'm supposed to be clapping?I doubt it. Certain web pages can indeed destroy Firefox (or probably any browser really). One of the best stress tests I've found for my 7800X3D's cooling recently is to just open up a lot of tabs on civitai, and notice that some of them are randomly taking up 100% of a core, which somehow raises temperatures on my CPU die more than ANY stress test I have ever tried on this machine, Cinebench R24 included. I'm pretty sure that web site makes my fans whir up on my 11400F/3080 Ti system that I actually (dedicated) run Stable Diffusion on, too (which is using Nobara Linux btw). The difference is that it's completely random on CivitAI, which means they probably (probably) aren't doing this intentionally. Google? Yeah they can totally do this intentionally. It's trivial to fuck up a web site's javascript/css/etc enough to make it absolutely destroy your CPU. Thanks, web standards.That said, last few times I've opened youtube, I haven't noticed much happening in Firefox. While watching an LMG video (backend of Linus' main channel) just now, it's only using 3% CPU. So, not sure.