New Youtube anti-adblock tactic- being a resource hog- debunked, was Adblock issue

Tsumi
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2010
- Messages
- 13,686
https://www.pcgamer.com/its-not-jus...-as-part-of-its-draconian-war-on-ad-blockers/
Looks like Youtube is making Chrome run slower by artificially increasing CPU usage when it detects adblock. The kicker is this affects Youtube premium members as well. Really makes me question the value of Youtube premium when they do scorched earth tactics like this.
Personally haven't noticed any slowdowns on my primary rig with Firefox, adblock and ublock extensions installed. My mom was complaining about Youtube being slower than normal on her laptop with Chrome + adblock.
Edit: CPU usage appears to be lower on Firefox with Adblock and Ublock enabled
Second edit: https://www.neowin.net/news/adblock...d-lag-youtube-performance-with-ad-blocker-on/- looks like this was a problem specific to Adblock and Adblock Plus and not others like Ublock and Adblocker Ultimate (which is what I was using in Firefox).
Looks like Youtube is making Chrome run slower by artificially increasing CPU usage when it detects adblock. The kicker is this affects Youtube premium members as well. Really makes me question the value of Youtube premium when they do scorched earth tactics like this.
Personally haven't noticed any slowdowns on my primary rig with Firefox, adblock and ublock extensions installed. My mom was complaining about Youtube being slower than normal on her laptop with Chrome + adblock.
Edit: CPU usage appears to be lower on Firefox with Adblock and Ublock enabled
Second edit: https://www.neowin.net/news/adblock...d-lag-youtube-performance-with-ad-blocker-on/- looks like this was a problem specific to Adblock and Adblock Plus and not others like Ublock and Adblocker Ultimate (which is what I was using in Firefox).
Last edited: