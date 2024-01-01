New Windows 11 Pro System Won't Restart, Must Turn off and then On

I helped a young relative build a new PC over the holidays. Like the title says, restart does not work, it just goes to a black screen. So he has to do a shutdown and then press the case power button.
The motherboard is linked above and the CPU is a Ryzen 7700x. BIOS/UEFI is updated. Should we try installing the motherboard chipset driver on the MSI website? Or is it likely to be some other problem?
