Tsumi's list is correct. I would put a reservoir as a must have. Yes, it is possible to not have one but filling the loop would be a pain and it would not have as big a visual impact. I would not say that CPU only is pointless. However I can say from experience that if you build a loop and enjoy it, you WILL want to cool the gpu as well. So, yea, as echn111 stated, its often better to just go all in. I would suggest you have fun, look at some parts, come up with a case and a list, post it here and get advice before buying.



I would never discourage someone from doing a custom loop. Many people will say that the cost is not worth the temperature benefits you get. You will get the best cooling possible if you do it right. In the short term 10-20 degrees under load may not be worth it to you. What people never talk about is how custom loop building can transform an old system into something beautiful. So you may not have 2000 bucks for a brand new rig this year, but you have a couple of hundred to update your loop and make it feel brand new. So, in my case, getting into custom loops has saved me money on occasion.