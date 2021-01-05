New to Mining, looking for Tips/Advise

Can't say I ever got into mining before, but I have tech simply laying around in other PC's not doing too much.



Out of curiosity... I started to look into mining. I have a 3090, 2080Ti and several 1080's sitting around I could use. My brother in law pointed me to NiceHash to rent out my hash power (as you can mine anything from there really) and Coinbase to store it all and then convert to real money via paypal.



Any advise or better options or feedback? According to the site, after electrical costs factored in, I could pull in about $507 a month... lol.



Also, I am NOT looking to link my bank account; moving from a crypto to paypal is my preferred method of payment.